The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

369

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

TSM

Taiwan

 

CEO

Mark Liu

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Hsinchu, Taiwan

Website

www.tsmc.com

Years on Global 500 List

3

Employees

46,968

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,38810.6%
Profits ($M)$10,283.77.8%
Assets ($M)$58,535
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$42,174
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues35.0%
Profits as % of Assets17.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity24.4%
