HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Shinn

179

Sysco

SYY

U.S.

 

In 2015, food distributor Sysco called off a planned $3.5 billion merger with U.S. Foods. Regulators killed the deal as the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit that said it would have given the combined company 75% of the national market for distribution services. In the wake of the failed deal “Sysco had to pay a $300 million break-up fee” Sysco’s sales were flat and it worked to reduce costs, including through cuts to its workforce. More recently the company has regained its footing and its fiscal 2017 to date is showing sales growth over the same period the year before.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

William J. DeLaney III

Sector

Wholesalers

Industry

Wholesalers: Food and Grocery

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.sysco.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

51,900

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Sysco is also featured in these fortune lists

#57

Fortune 500

Sysco: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$50,3673.5%
Profits ($M)$949.638.3%
Assets ($M)$16,722
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,480
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.9%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity27.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Sysco

Recalled Reser's Salads Were Also Sold as Walmart and Safeway Brands

They may contain listeria.

Read More →
The DoJ Will Sue to Stop Halliburton-Baker Hughes Oilfield Merger

The deal is one of several that antitrust enforcers have recently rejected as illegal.

Read More →
US Foods Files for an IPO

Foodservice giant had been blocked from merger with Sysco in 2015.

Read More →
Beyond the mayo wars: Hampton Creek takes its plant-based crusade to salad dressings and cake

Food service giant Compass Group will exclusively carry its dressings and mixes.

Read More →
Why investors should fear the return of the buyback

Execs argue that buybacks are a sign of faith in a company's stock, but the data say investors should beware of firms purchasing its own shares.

Read More →
178
180
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.