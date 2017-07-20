In 2015, food distributor Sysco called off a planned $3.5 billion merger with U.S. Foods. Regulators killed the deal as the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit that said it would have given the combined company 75% of the national market for distribution services. In the wake of the failed deal “Sysco had to pay a $300 million break-up fee” Sysco’s sales were flat and it worked to reduce costs, including through cuts to its workforce. More recently the company has regained its footing and its fiscal 2017 to date is showing sales growth over the same period the year before.
CEO
William J. DeLaney III
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Food and Grocery
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
51,900
#57
