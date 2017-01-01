Suncor Energy

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven W. Williams
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Website
Years on Global 500 List
9
Employees
12,381
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
