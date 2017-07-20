Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
15
Employees
36,668
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Changed name from Fuji Heavy Industries, April 1, 2017.
News about Subaru
The One 'Safe' Investment Markets Are Betting on This Election Day
And here are the stocks analysts recommend you buy or sell, depending on a Trump or Clinton win.
Fuji Recalls Thousands of Subarus for Faulty Windshield Wipers
It affects 76 countries, including the U.S.
Now It's Subaru That's Recalling a Bunch of Vehicles in the U.S.
48,500 new Legacy and Outlook models because of a serious potential steering issue.
Takata's Woes Are Complete: Now Toyota Has Dropped It
World's largest carmaker joins Honda, Mazda and others in distancing itself from scandal-plagued airbag maker.
