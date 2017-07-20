HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

2

State Grid

China

 

This state-owned company is the world’s largest electric utility company and holds a monopoly in China. The core of its business revolves around constructing and operating power grids. State Grid was founded in 2002, a byproduct of China’s three-stage power sector reform that started in 1986. The reform separated the former State Power Corporation of China into two grid companies, resulting in the emergence of State Grid. The company now owns and manages five regional power grid companies and 24 electric power companies. In June, the company managed to run the Qinghai province on 100% renewable energy for seven days as part of a trial.

CEO

Kou Wei

Sector

Energy

Industry

Utilities

HQ Location

Beijing, China

Website

www.sgcc.com.cn

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

926,067

Government owned 50% or more.
State Grid: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$315,199-4.4%
Profits ($M)$9,571.3-6.2%
Assets ($M)$489,838
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$209,456
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.0%
Profits as % of Assets2.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.6%
