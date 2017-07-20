HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

85

State Farm Insurance Cos.

U.S.

 

The largest property-casualty insurer in the U.S. saw its revenue tick up 0.6% to $76.1 billion in 2016, helping it maintain its spot as one of the largest companies in the world. Its profit, however, was a different story. State Farm’s net income dipped to just $400 million in 2016, down from $6.2 billion the year before, thanks to high auto insurance claim costs. (A stock portfolio windfall in 2015 also exacerbated the difference.) It announced in May that it would close 11 facilities and displace thousands of workers following the losses.

CEO

Michael L. Tipsord

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property and Casualty (Mutual)

HQ Location

Bloomington, IL

Website

www.statefarm.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

68,234

State Farm Insurance Cos. is also featured in these fortune lists

#33

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

State Farm Insurance Cos.: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$76,1320.6%
Profits ($M)$350.3-94.4%
Assets ($M)$256,030
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$87,592
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity0.4%
