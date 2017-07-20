HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

432

Standard Life

SLFPY

Britain

 

CEO

Keith Skeoch

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

Edinburgh, Britain

Website

www.standardlife.com

Years on Global 500 List

19

Employees

6,302

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$25,27946.9%
Profits ($M)$496.7-77.2%
Assets ($M)$235,324
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,370
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.0%
Profits as % of Assets0.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.2%
