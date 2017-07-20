Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Keith Skeoch
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
Edinburgh, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
6,302
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Standard Life
Real Estate Fund Woes Mounts as Brexit Fears Bite
But market fundamentals are much stronger than in 2007
Read More →
Echoes of 2008 as U.K. Firms Suspend Real Estate Trusts
Aviva, Standard Life funds had sharp rise in redemption requests
Read More →
The Bank of England Just Moved to Prop up U.K. Banks
It loosened a key rule on capital to help them keep lending
Read More →
U.K. markets slide as poll shows first lead for Scottish independence
Huge swing in support over last month as Scots choose to believe separatist promises over unionist warnings.
Read More →