CEO
Kazuo Hirai
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
128,400
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Two Down, One to Go, as Spotify Clinches a New Deal With Sony
It just cut its royalty bill in return for limiting access to new albums
With Spider-Man Soaring, Maybe Franchises Can Save Hollywood's Summer After All
The new 'Spider-Man' soared in its opening weekend.
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Scores $51 Million on Opening Night
It's on track for a $120 million weekend. Excelsior! (As Stan Lee might say.)
Game of Thrones Actors: What Will They Star In After the Show Ends?
There are only 13 episodes left.
