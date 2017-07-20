Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Masayoshi Son
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
10
Employees
68,402
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about SoftBank Group
This Uber Rival Just Raised $2 Billion From SoftBank and China's Didi Chuxing
It would value the company at more than $5 billion.
Read More →
SoftBank Will Buy 2 Robotics Businesses From Google Parent Alphabet
Softbank shares rose as much as 7.9% after the deal was announced, hitting a 17-year high.
Read More →
Sprint and Softbank Have Reportedly Begun Merger Talks With T-Mobile
The U.S. FCC had barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for more than a year.
Read More →
Warren Buffett Says India Has 'Incredible' Potential But Too Much Red Tape
Overregulation has kept companies such as Walmart and Apple from opening stores in India.
Read More →
How SoftBank Plans to Push Deeper Into India, the 'Land of Golden Opportunity'
Founder Masayoshi Son "is thinking India is the place where he will create one or two Alibabas."
Read More →