HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Benoit Tessier—REUTERS

72

SoftBank Group

SFTBY

Japan

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Masayoshi Son

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Tokyo, Japan

Website

www.softbank.jp

Years on Global 500 List

10

Employees

68,402

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
SoftBank Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$82,8928.4%
Profits ($M)$13,163.4233.3%
Assets ($M)$221,113
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$32,191
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.9%
Profits as % of Assets6.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity40.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about SoftBank Group

This Uber Rival Just Raised $2 Billion From SoftBank and China's Didi Chuxing

It would value the company at more than $5 billion.

Read More →
SoftBank Will Buy 2 Robotics Businesses From Google Parent Alphabet

Softbank shares rose as much as 7.9% after the deal was announced, hitting a 17-year high.

Read More →
Sprint and Softbank Have Reportedly Begun Merger Talks With T-Mobile

The U.S. FCC had barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for more than a year.

Read More →
Warren Buffett Says India Has 'Incredible' Potential But Too Much Red Tape

Overregulation has kept companies such as Walmart and Apple from opening stores in India.

Read More →
How SoftBank Plans to Push Deeper Into India, the 'Land of Golden Opportunity'

Founder Masayoshi Son "is thinking India is the place where he will create one or two Alibabas."

Read More →
71
73
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.