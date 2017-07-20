Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michel Landel
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
18
Employees
425,594
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.
Sodexo is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Sodexo
What Georgetown University Is Teaching These Professionals About Diversity
Public and private sector employees gather in D.C. to learn about building an inclusive workplace.
Read More →
Startups Are Finding a Powerful Partner in This Hidden Corner of the Food Economy
Back to the Roots is a prime example.
Read More →
Exclusive: Airbnb, P&G, and Unilever Are Partnering With the Clinton Foundation to Invest Over $70m in Women
They're taking aim at the gaps in women’s economic progress.
Read More →