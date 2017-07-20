Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Frederic Oudea
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
21
Employees
151,341
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Societe Generale
How Banks Are Tightening Up Messaging Network Security After Hacks
There could be some side benefits for Blockchain initiatives.
These Banks Are Testing an Intel-Powered Blockchain Platform for Bond Transactions
A U.S. fintech startup is leading the charge.
Goldman Is Reportedly Axing Nearly 30% of Its Asia Investment Bankers
Leaving the firm with slightly more than 200 bankers across Asia outside Japan.
Europe’s Biggest Banks Are More Messed Up Than the U.S.’s
It could be a trillion dollar problem.
