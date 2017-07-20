HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Hu qingming—Imaginechina/AP

3

Sinopec Group

China

 

The state-owned Chinese oil and gas company is based on the former China Petrochemical Corporation and reigns as the third-largest chemical producer by sales since 2014. Established in 1998, Sinopec explores everything energy-related from the more traditional oil and coal to electricity and steam. The company has been expanding, securing contracts with the Mongolian Petro Matad and an EPC contract in Russia, and has not been free from scandal. Wang Tianpu, president of Sinopec from 2003 to 2014, faced jail time in January for accepting bribes and embezzling state properties during his time at the company.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Wang Yupu

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Beijing, China

Website

www.sinopec.com

Years on Global 500 List

19

Employees

713,288

Government owned 50% or more.Excise taxes have been deducted.
Sinopec Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$267,518-9.1%
Profits ($M)$1,257.9-65.0%
Assets ($M)$310,726
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$106,523
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues0.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity1.2%
2
4
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.