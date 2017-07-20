Sinopec Group

The state-owned Chinese oil and gas company is based on the former China Petrochemical Corporation and reigns as the third-largest chemical producer by sales since 2014. Established in 1998, Sinopec explores everything energy-related from the more traditional oil and coal to electricity and steam. The company has been expanding, securing contracts with the Mongolian Petro Matad and an EPC contract in Russia, and has not been free from scandal. Wang Tianpu, president of Sinopec from 2003 to 2014, faced jail time in January for accepting bribes and embezzling state properties during his time at the company.
CEO
Wang Yupu
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
713,288