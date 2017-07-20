Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Josef Kaeser
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Munich, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
351,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
