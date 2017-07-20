HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Jim Mone — AP

489

Sears Holdings

SHLD

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Edward S. Lampert

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Hoffman Estates, IL

Website

www.searsholdings.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

140,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Sears Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists

#127

Fortune 500

Sears Holdings: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$22,138-12.0%
Profits ($M)$-2,221.0
Assets ($M)$9,362
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-3,824
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-10.0%
Profits as % of Assets-23.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Sears Holdings

Kohl's CEO Says Tech Will Spare His Stores From Retail's Shakeout

And he thinks it'll keep him from having to close stores.

Read More →
Why J.C. Penney Is Betting Big on Toys

The struggling chain wants a piece of the $26 billion toy market.

Read More →
Eddie Lampert Is Considering a Deal with Sears Canada

The retailer hopes to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.

Read More →
Sears Is Closing Another 43 Stores

Vendors are nervous, CEO concedes.

Read More →
Some Sears and Kmart Stores Are Reportedly Falling Apart

As more stores continue to close.

Read More →
488
490
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.