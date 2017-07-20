Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Edward S. Lampert
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Hoffman Estates, IL
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
140,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
News about Sears Holdings
Kohl's CEO Says Tech Will Spare His Stores From Retail's Shakeout
And he thinks it'll keep him from having to close stores.
Read More →
Why J.C. Penney Is Betting Big on Toys
The struggling chain wants a piece of the $26 billion toy market.
Read More →
Eddie Lampert Is Considering a Deal with Sears Canada
The retailer hopes to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.
Read More →
Some Sears and Kmart Stores Are Reportedly Falling Apart
As more stores continue to close.
Read More →