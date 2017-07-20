Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
143,901
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Schneider Electric is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Schneider Electric
Top CEOs Are In a Last Ditch Bid to Persuade Trump to Stick with the Paris Climate Deal
The late scramble comes as Trump said he would announce his decision Thursday.
Read More →
The Lesson Behind Fortune's 'Change the World' List
Shareholders, customers and employees expect more from big companies.
Read More →
10 Companies with Awesome Training and Development Programs
Fast-track your way to the corner office by applying to a company that invests in its employees
Read More →
Oracle Is Buying the Software Company That Wants to Manage Your Energy Use
Opower's price tag is $532 million.
Read More →