The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Marlene Awaad—Bloomberg/Getty Images

399

Schneider Electric

SBGSY

France

 

CEO

Jean-Pascal Tricoire

Sector

Technology

Industry

Electronics, Electrical Equip.

HQ Location

Rueil-Malmaison, France

Website

www.schneider-electric.com

Years on Global 500 List

16

Employees

143,901

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Schneider Electric is also featured in these fortune lists

#24

Change the World

Schneider Electric: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$27,307-7.6%
Profits ($M)$1,935.224.0%
Assets ($M)$44,137
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$21,614
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.1%
Profits as % of Assets4.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.0%
