Schlumberger

CEO
Paal Kibsgaard
Sector
Energy
Industry
Oil & Gas Equipment Services
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
100,000
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Company is incorporated in Curacao. Executive offices are in the U.S.
