CEO
Herman O. Gref
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Moscow, Russia
Website
Years on Global 500 List
10
Employees
325,075
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.
News about Sberbank
E.U. ratchets up sanctions on Russia, awaits retaliation
Airlines, automakers and fashion groups may suffer as Russia prepares to hit back.
