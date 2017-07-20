Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Oh-Hyun Kwon
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Suwon, South Korea
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
325,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Samsung Electronics
Samsung's Bixby Voice Assistant Rolls Out to Galaxy S8 Users
The phone launched without it in March.
Samsung Revives Formerly Exploding Galaxy Note 7
Smaller battery should avoid any problems.
Samsung to Invest $18.6 Billion in South Korea to Widen Lead in Memory Chips and Smartphone Displays
The plan is expected to create half a million jobs.
The World’s Largest Producer of Memory Chips Is Investing $18 Billion to Produce More of Them
The auto industry, AI and the Internet of Things will swell demand for semiconductors.
