CEO
Frans A. van Houten
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
114,731
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Royal Philips is also featured in these fortune lists
News about Royal Philips
Philips to Buy U.S. Medical Device Maker Spectranetics for $2.2 Billion
As it expands its image-guided therapy business.
Philips Is Selling 80% of Lumileds to This American Fund for $1.5 Billion
The U.S. blocked a deal to sell it to Asian investors on undisclosed national security grounds.
The U.S. Is Leaning on Germany to Block a Chinese Takeover
It already killed a Chinese bid for Philips LumiLED business
