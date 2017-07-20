HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Jasper Juinen—Bloomberg/Getty Images

375

Royal Philips

PHG

Netherlands

 

CEO

Frans A. van Houten

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Medical Products and Equipment

HQ Location

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Website

www.philips.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

114,731

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Royal Philips is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Royal Philips: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,0031.1%
Profits ($M)$1,601.3123.8%
Assets ($M)$34,068
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,289
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.5%
Profits as % of Assets4.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Royal Philips

Philips to Buy U.S. Medical Device Maker Spectranetics for $2.2 Billion

As it expands its image-guided therapy business.

Read More →
7 Great Gift Ideas for Father's Day

Gadgets, gizmos, and whiskey

Read More →
Philips Is Selling 80% of Lumileds to This American Fund for $1.5 Billion

The U.S. blocked a deal to sell it to Asian investors on undisclosed national security grounds.

Read More →
Light Bulbs Flash "SOS" in Scary Internet of Things Attack

This is getting out of hand.

Read More →
The U.S. Is Leaning on Germany to Block a Chinese Takeover

It already killed a Chinese bid for Philips LumiLED business

Read More →
