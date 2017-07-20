The British-Dutch oil and gas company is one of the six oil and gas “supermajors” and the seventh largest company in the world measured by 2016 revenues, as well as the largest that are based in Europe. Shell works in exploration and production, refining, distribution and marketing, petrochemicals, power general, trading, and renewable energy such as biofuels and wind. The company operates in over 70 countries and produces about 3.7 billion barrels of oil a day. The Shell Oil Company is Royal Dutch Shell’s U.S. subsidiary and its largest businesses. Shell is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market cap of 193 billion pounds – more than any other listed corporation on the exchange and one of the highest of any company in the world.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ben van Beurden
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
The Hague, Netherlands
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
89,000
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Royal Dutch Shell
State-owned oil, coal and gas producers dominate the list
The iPhone maker is sharing more of its $250 billion-plus cash hoard.
They deny making illicit payments for drilling rights
The disclosure comes amid scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest among Trump's cabinet.
It's where their bromance blossomed.