The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

7

Royal Dutch Shell

RDS.A

Netherlands

 

The British-Dutch oil and gas company is one of the six oil and gas “supermajors” and the seventh largest company in the world measured by 2016 revenues, as well as the largest that are based in Europe. Shell works in exploration and production, refining, distribution and marketing, petrochemicals, power general, trading, and renewable energy such as biofuels and wind. The company operates in over 70 countries and produces about 3.7 billion barrels of oil a day. The Shell Oil Company is Royal Dutch Shell’s U.S. subsidiary and its largest businesses. Shell is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market cap of 193 billion pounds – more than any other listed corporation on the exchange and one of the highest of any company in the world.

CEO

Ben van Beurden

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

The Hague, Netherlands

Website

www.shell.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

89,000

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Company is incorporated in Britain. Executive offices are in the Netherlands.Excise taxes have been deducted.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$240,033-11.8%
Profits ($M)$4,575.0135.9%
Assets ($M)$411,275
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$186,646
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.9%
Profits as % of Assets1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity2.5%
