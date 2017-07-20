Royal Bank of Canada

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David I. McKay
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
75,510
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.
