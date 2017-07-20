Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Severin Schwan
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Basel, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
94,052
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Roche Group is also featured in these fortune lists
News about Roche Group
Roche Loses Billions in Value After Pricey Breast Cancer Drug Combo Disappoints
The pharma giant's shares fell 5% in U.S. trading Monday.
Why Merck's Keytruda Just Became a Lung Cancer Game Changer
A new FDA approval gives Merck a huge advantage over its rivals.
The FDA Has Approved a Crazy Number of New and Groundbreaking Drugs This Year
20 new drugs in 2017 to date. There were just 22 in all of 2016.
These Were Big Pharma's Biggest Winners and Losers in 2016
At least when it comes to market value.
