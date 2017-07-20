HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

325

Rite Aid

RAD

U.S.

 

The proposed $9.4 billion merger between Rite Aid and Walgreens faces increasing scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission. Rite Aid CEO John Standley has criticized what he says is a drawn-out regulatory process–but has also admitted that the uncertainty around the deal is taking a hit on the pharmacy and drug store chain’s business. In a recent letter to employees, Standley seemed to imply that Rite Aid is mulling how to proceed if the deal falls through.

CEO

John T. Standley

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Camp Hill, PA

Website

www.riteaid.com

Years on Global 500 List

19

Employees

70,430

Figures are for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2017.
Rite Aid: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$32,8456.9%
Profits ($M)$4.1-97.6%
Assets ($M)$11,594
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$614
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-
Profits as % of Assets-
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity0.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Rite Aid

FTC Denies Blocking Walgreens-Rite Aid Merger

Expect more big deals to get the government's blessing under Donald Trump.

Walgreens Scraps Rite Aid Deal and Will Instead Buy 2,200 Stores for $5 Billion

It's quite a setback for a legendary dealmaker.

How Walmart Is Improving Its Pharmacy Service

It's all about speeding up service.

Walgreens Just Slashed Its Rite Aid Offer by $2 Billion

And may have to sell off up to 1,200 stores

Rite Aid Shares Fall 19% On Fear Feds Could Nix Walgreens Mega-Deal

The clock is ticking with the deadline to seal the deal one week away

