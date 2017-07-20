HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Angel Navarrete—Bloomberg via Getty Images

306

Repsol

REPYY

Spain

 

CEO

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Madrid, Spain

Website

www.repsol.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

24,396

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
Repsol: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$34,485-12.5%
Profits ($M)$1,919.7
Assets ($M)$68,392
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$32,553
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.6%
Profits as % of Assets2.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Repsol

Iran's Return to the Global Oil Market Is No Cause for Panic

As Iran ramps up production, it will be countered by a decrease in activity in places where oil is more expensive to produce.

Read More →
Big Oil to Slash Spending Again In 2016

Cheap crude prices to blame.

Read More →
Spain’s Repsol is the latest victim of weak oil prices

The oil major is ditching $7 billion of assets.

Read More →
The M&A wave from the Shell-BG deal may not be the one you expect

Consolidation in the U.S. shale sector is being held up by desperate hopes for a turnaround in prices, and the continued flow of free money from the Fed.

Read More →
