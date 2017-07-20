Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Madrid, Spain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
24,396
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Repsol
Iran's Return to the Global Oil Market Is No Cause for Panic
As Iran ramps up production, it will be countered by a decrease in activity in places where oil is more expensive to produce.
Read More →
Spain’s Repsol is the latest victim of weak oil prices
The oil major is ditching $7 billion of assets.
Read More →
The M&A wave from the Shell-BG deal may not be the one you expect
Consolidation in the U.S. shale sector is being held up by desperate hopes for a turnaround in prices, and the continued flow of free money from the Fed.
Read More →