Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas A. Kennedy
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Waltham, MA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
63,000
Raytheon is also featured in these fortune lists
#116
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Raytheon
5 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now
A 'Trump Bump' at the Pentagon should boost these companies.
Read More →
Syria Airstrikes Instantly Added Nearly $5 Billion to Missile-Makers' Stock Value
Donald Trump's airstrike used 59 missiles made by Raytheon.
Read More →
Dow Hits Best Winning Streak Since 1987
Boeing, UnitedHealth and Caterpillar were among the biggest boosts for the Dow on Monday.
Read More →
How Toyota, Target and Best Buy Are Fighting the Republican Border Tax Push
A 20% import tax could force consumers to pay thousands of dollars more for vehicles, Toyota warned.
Read More →