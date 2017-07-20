Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jacques van den Broek
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Temporary Help
HQ Location
Diemen, Netherlands
Website
Years on Global 500 List
5
Employees
32,280
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Randstad Holding
Randstad Says It Has the 'Agreement of the Board of Monster' in Its Full Ownership Bid
"We have made a pretty good offer," said the Dutch giant's CFO.
Veteran Job Site Monster Finally Found a Buyer
Dutch recruitment giant Randstad paid a fraction of Monster's dotcom-boom-era value.
Ireland Moves Swiftly to Lure Financial Jobs from the UK After Brexit
Recruiters say they've seen big jumps in British-based candidates seeking Irish positions.
10 Companies with Awesome Training and Development Programs
Fast-track your way to the corner office by applying to a company that invests in its employees
