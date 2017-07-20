Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven M. Mollenkopf
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
San Diego, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
4
Employees
30,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
Qualcomm is also featured in these fortune lists
#119
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Qualcomm
Qualcomm's Profit Slumps Amid Apple Battle
The two companies are fighting over patents and royalties.
Read More →
Qualcomm CEO Expects Out of Court Settlement With Apple
He compared the billion dollar dispute to fights Qualcomm has had with other tech companies.
Read More →
Qualcomm Goes for Apple's Jugular, Seeks iPhone Import Ban
Upcoming 2017 iPhones wouldn't likely be immediately affected.
Read More →