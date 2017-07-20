Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael A. Wells
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
23,673
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Prudential
Ireland Moves Swiftly to Lure Financial Jobs from the UK After Brexit
Recruiters say they've seen big jumps in British-based candidates seeking Irish positions.
Read More →
How Office Politics Can Hold Women Back—and What to Do About it
The hazards of working at a company founded by "a bunch of white guys."
Read More →
These Huge Companies Want to Give Ex-Cons a Second Chance
Including Facebook, Google, and Starbucks
Read More →