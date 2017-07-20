Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Oh-Joon Kwon
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Seoul, South Korea
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
31,768
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about POSCO
Tesla and Other Tech Giants Scramble for Lithium as Prices Double
Lithium prices have doubled after several EV manufacturers have sent the demand surging.
