Plains GP Holdings

The Houston-based energy giant conducts business in Canada and the U.S.
CEO
Greg L. Armstrong
Sector
Energy
Industry
Pipelines
HQ Location
Houston
Website
Years on Global 500 List
4
Employees
4,850
A partnership.
