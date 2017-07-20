HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Christopher Dilts — Bloomberg via Getty Images

96

Phillips 66

PSX

U.S.

 

As one of the country’s largest independent refiners, Phillips 66 hasn’t taken as severe a beating from the cheap-oil shocks that shook the rest of the energy industry. In 2016, its refinery business drove earnings (though they still fell short of the year before). And although the company is known for refining, its holdings are remarkably diversified: it also owns more than 60,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and a significant chemicals business. Also notable: Both Warren Buffett and Donald Trump are shareholders.

CEO

Greg C. Garland

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.phillips66.com

Years on Global 500 List

5

Employees

14,800

Excise taxes have been deducted.
Phillips 66 is also featured in these fortune lists

#34

Fortune 500

Phillips 66: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$72,396-16.9%
Profits ($M)$1,555.0-63.2%
Assets ($M)$51,653
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$22,390
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets3.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.9%
News about Phillips 66

Warren Buffett's Stocks Made $16 Billion Since the Last Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

The Oracle of Omaha's latest stock picks have done very, very well.

Read More →
Sioux Chief Asks North Dakota Pipeline Protesters to Go Home

As President-elect Trump prepares to revisit the Obama administration's pipeline decision.

Read More →
The Real Reason Warren Buffett Is Loading Up on Apple Stock

Berkshire Hathaway boosted its stake in Apple by 55%—but not for the reasons you may think.

Read More →
Institutional Investors Are Leading the Fight for More Diverse Corporate Boards

Without diverse directors, boards will not have the skills to help their companies compete.

Read More →
'Insane' U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Are Killing Refiners

"Gasoline is on the verge of trading under diesel... in JULY!!! That's insane," one trader said.

Read More →
