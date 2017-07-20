HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

406

Philip Morris International

PM

U.S.

 

CEO

Andre Calantzopoulos

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Tobacco

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.pmi.com

Years on Global 500 List

9

Employees

79,500

Excise taxes have been deducted.
Philip Morris International: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$26,685-0.4%
Profits ($M)$6,967.01.4%
Assets ($M)$36,851
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-12,688
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues26.1%
Profits as % of Assets18.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
