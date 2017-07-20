HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Arnd Wiegmann—Reuters

140

Peugeot

PUGOY

France

 

CEO

Carlos Tavares

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Paris, France

Website

www.groupe-psa.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

175,341

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Peugeot: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$59,749-1.5%
Profits ($M)$1,913.191.8%
Assets ($M)$47,620
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,348
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.2%
Profits as % of Assets4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Peugeot

Peugeot and NuTonomy Are Joining to Test Self-Driving Cars in Singapore

NuTonomy's gear will be installed in Peugeot 3008 models.

Read More →
How GM Paid PSA to Take Opel Off Its Hands

Pension charge shows who was in the driving seat

Read More →
GM's U.K. Workers Could Regret Voting for Brexit

In a deal with PSA Group, two GM plants in the U.K. look at most risk of closure.

Read More →
This Is Why GM Shares Could Be Set for a Big Jump

A successful sale of its European Opel brand could lead to a 35% pop, Barron's says.

Read More →
GM's Latest Talks Have Landed the Automaker in Political Fire

Alarm bells are ringing in Britain and Germany.

Read More →
