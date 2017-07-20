Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Pedro Pullen Parente
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
68,829
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.Excise taxes have been deducted.
News about Petrobras
Brazil's Former Finance Minister Has Been Arrested in the Petrobras Probe
Guido Mantega in 2012 was the chairman of Petrobras.
Graft Cases Point to Different Ways out of Crisis for Brazil, Russia
Brazilians have changed course; Russians are in a rut
Everything You Need to Know About the Global 500 in 6 Charts
Revenues and profits were down, but the global workforce keeps growing.
Dilma Rousseff Impeachment Is Just the First Step to Heal Brazil's Broken Economy
The dark clouds of corruption, suspicion, and civil unrest continue to hover over Brasilia.
The Process to Impeach Dilma Rousseff Cleared Another Big Hurdle
Vice president 'mistakenly' sends out message saying he's ready to take over
