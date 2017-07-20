PepsiCo been remaking itself under CEO Indra Nooyi. The company is moving in the direction of consumers who claim to want healthier choices free from artificial ingredients. Case in point: Soda sales declined in 2016 for the 12th consecutive year. PepsiCo has increased its investment in R&D by 45% since 2011 in order to develop products like Tropicana with probiotics and gluten-free organic Tostitos. The funds also have gone toward manufacturing developments like a frying technique that has helped reduce the amount of fat in a potato chip by 20%. PepsiCo “with 22 brands with $1 billion or more in sales” now says the company’s Pepsi-Cola trademarked products make up just 12% of sales. Overall sales were essentially flat last year, but profits jumped 16%.
CEO
Indra K. Nooyi
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Purchase, NY
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
264,000
#44
