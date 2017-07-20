HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Joe Vericker/PhotoBureau Inc.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo been remaking itself under CEO Indra Nooyi. The company is moving in the direction of consumers who claim to want healthier choices free from artificial ingredients. Case in point: Soda sales declined in 2016 for the 12th consecutive year. PepsiCo has increased its investment in R&D by 45% since 2011 in order to develop products like Tropicana with probiotics and gluten-free organic Tostitos. The funds also have gone toward manufacturing developments like a frying technique that has helped reduce the amount of fat in a potato chip by 20%. PepsiCo “with 22 brands with $1 billion or more in sales” now says the company’s Pepsi-Cola trademarked products make up just 12% of sales. Overall sales were essentially flat last year, but profits jumped 16%.

CEO

Indra K. Nooyi

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Purchase, NY

Website

www.pepsico.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

264,000

PepsiCo is also featured in these fortune lists

#44

Fortune 500

#39

World’s Most Admired Companies

#38

Change the World

Revenues ($M)$62,799-0.4%
Profits ($M)$6,329.016.1%
Assets ($M)$74,129
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$11,095
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.1%
Profits as % of Assets8.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity57.0%
News about PepsiCo

How a Second-Place Company Can Be a Winner

Business lessons from Apple, Pepsi, Adidas and, of course, Avis.

Read More →
Here's How Pepsi Beat Their Second Quarter Estimates

Volume sales were flat, but net pricing rose 1%.

Read More →
CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

CEO Daily

Read More →
Here's What the Highest-Paid Female CEOs Have In Common

Hint: It has to do with their college majors

Read More →
How Logos Became the Most Important Quarter-Inch in Business

No longer just a visual symbol, they’re now icons that people touch—and can get incensed about.

Read More →
