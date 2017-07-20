Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kazuhiro Tsuga
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equip.
HQ Location
Osaka, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
257,533
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
News about Panasonic
