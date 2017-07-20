HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Oracle

Oracle is one among many tech giants grappling with the new cloud computing economy. The bulk of the company’s business is built on the back of licenses for traditional “on premises” software offerings, especially its almighty database; recapturing its customers as they more to more flexible cloud software subscriptions is its 21st century challenge. In the face of fierce competition from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison scoffs; on a March earnings call, he claimed that his company has “a huge technology lead” over the rivals. Even so, the company has been fighting to replace slipping sales for hardware that sits on customer sites with cloud offerings. Oracle has enjoyed a run-up in its stock price over the first half of the year, from around $38 at the beginning of January.

CEO

Safra A. Catz

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

HQ Location

Redwood City, CA

Website

www.oracle.com

Years on Global 500 List

11

Employees

136,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,047-3.1%
Profits ($M)$8,901.0-10.4%
Assets ($M)$112,180
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$47,289
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues24.0%
Profits as % of Assets7.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.8%
News about Oracle

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Recruits Axed Microsoft Employees on Twitter

Laid-off Microsoft employees are welcome to apply to Salesforce, says CEO.

Read More →
Salesforce Is Now Live From Amazon's Canadian Cloud

This is part of Salesforce's broader alliance with AWS.

Read More →
Intel Counterpunches With New Data Center Chips

Trying to protect 90% market share.

Read More →
Oracle Once Talked to Palantir About a Potential Acquisition

Disgruntled Palantir investor spills the beans on a potential deal.

Read More →
This Hot Database Startup Just Snagged $50 Million in Funding

Kinetica uses Nvidia GPUs for business tasks.

Read More →
