Oil & Natural Gas

CEO
Dinesh K. Sarraf
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Dehradun, India
Website
Years on Global 500 List
12
Employees
32,265
Government owned 50% or more., Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018., Acquired government's 51.1% stake in Hindustan Petroleum (2016 rank: 384), Jan. 31, 2018. Hindustan is a consolidated subsidiary under "pooling of interests" method of accounting.Excise taxes have been deducted.