CEO
Joseph Jimenez
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Basel, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
118,393
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Novartis is also featured in these fortune lists
