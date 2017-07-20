HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Qilai Shen—Bloomberg via Getty Images

186

Novartis

NVS

Switzerland

 

CEO

Joseph Jimenez

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

Basel, Switzerland

Website

www.novartis.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

118,393

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Novartis is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Novartis: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$49,436-3.1%
Profits ($M)$6,712.0-62.3%
Assets ($M)$130,124
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$74,832
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.6%
Profits as % of Assets5.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.0%
