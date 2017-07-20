The Milwaukee-based, privately-held life insurer isn’t owned by stockholders and likes to emphasize that it has a longer view than its publicly traded peers. That’s a good thing–historically low interest rates are certainly weighing on the category. Northwestern Mutual’s total risk premium sales topped $1 billion in 2016 and the company managed total premium revenue of $17.9 billion for its insurance and annuity products, a record. It also surpassed $100 billion of client assets under management, up 13%. A new 32-story tower in downtown Milwaukee and a number of new executives should inject new life into the 160-year-old company.
CEO
John E. Schlifske
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)
HQ Location
Milwaukee, WI
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
5,646
#97