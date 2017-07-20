Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Rajeev Suri
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network and Other Communications Equipment
HQ Location
Espoo, Finland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
102,687
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
