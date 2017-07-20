Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Hiroto Saikawa
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Yokohama, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
137,250
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Nissan Motor is also featured in these fortune lists
