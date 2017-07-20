Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ulf Mark Schneider
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Vevey, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
328,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Nestle
Nestle Plans $20.8 Billion Share Buyback Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point
Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point Takes a $3.5 Billion Stake in 'Staid' Nestle
He urged the world's largest packaged foods maker to improve its margins.
Uber Is Reportedly Adding Another Female Exec to Its Board
She's credited with navigating Nestlé through its Maggi noodle food safety scare.
Nestlé Pays Only $200 to Take 130 Million Gallons of Michigan's Water
The company has now applied to draw 60% more water from the well.
General Mills Loses the Culture Wars
Its Yoplait brand has foundered—only one problem for the food giant. Can a new CEO calm the waters?
