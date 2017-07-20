Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Takashi Niino
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
107,729
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
News about NEC
Hit By Trump Worries, Japan's Nikkei Posts Its Biggest Daily Decline Since November
Uncertainty over President Trump's policies weighed on investor sentiment.
Chipmaker Intersil Is Reportedly in Talks to be Bought for About $3 Billion
It would be the latest in a trend of consolidation among global chipmakers.
The open source movement enlarges its shield
A consortium of powerful technology companies is expanding its patent shield to deter lawsuits.
