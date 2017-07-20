Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Joachim Wenning
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Munich, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
43,428
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Munich Re Group is also featured in these fortune lists
