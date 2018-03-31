Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Yasuyoshi Karasawa
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Tokyo
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
41,295
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
News about MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings
Mitsui Sumitomo Is Going to Buy Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 Billion
The deal reflects a new, expansionist sentiment among Japanese insurers.
