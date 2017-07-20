HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Eric Thayer — Bloomberg via Getty Images

267

Morgan Stanley

MS

U.S.

 

Morgan Stanley dropped only a few spots this year despite virtually flat sales in 2016 and profits that sank more than 2%. In an era where traditional money managers are under pressure to lower fees as they compete with passive funds and “roboadvisors,” Morgan Stanley has doubled down on its wealth management business, now its fastest-growing division and nearly as large as its core brokerage and investment banking unit. Last year it signed deals with 10 tech companies and startups to help bring its financial advisory into the digital age. Still, asset management isn’t as profitable as investment banking, and Morgan Stanley’s return on equity, a widely watched measure of profitability on Wall Street, continues to decline.

CEO

James P. Gorman

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.morganstanley.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

55,311

Morgan Stanley is also featured in these fortune lists

#76

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Morgan Stanley: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$37,9490.1%
Profits ($M)$5,979.0-2.4%
Assets ($M)$814,949
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$76,050
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.9%
