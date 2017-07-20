Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Irene B. Rosenfeld
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Deerfield, IL
Years on Global 500 List
10
Employees
90,000
Mondelez International is also featured in these fortune lists
#109
