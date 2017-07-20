Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Takehiko Kakiuchi
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Trading
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
77,164
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
News about Mitsubishi
Volkswagen Will Start Making Cars in Kenya Again After 40 Years
To sell more vehicles in Africa
Nissan Is Buying a 34% Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors
The $2.2 billion deal is enough to give Nissan de facto control.
Mitsubishi Motors May Skip Earnings Forecast Due to Data Scandal
Mitsubishi fudged the math. Now it's waiting to see how bad its financial numbers are affected.
Japan Wants to Build Boeing's Next-Gen Commercial Plane
Mitsubishi, Kawasaki, and Fuji put forward a revenue and risk-sharing plan.
