HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Kiyoshi Ota—Bloomberg via Getty Images

294

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MHVYF

Japan

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Shunichi Miyanaga

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Industrial Machinery

HQ Location

Tokyo, Japan

Website

www.mhi.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

82,728

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$36,1227.2%
Profits ($M)$809.652.3%
Assets ($M)$49,205
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$15,074
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.2%
Profits as % of Assets1.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nissan Is Buying a 34% Stake in Scandal-Hit Mitsubishi Motors

The $2.2 billion deal is enough to give Nissan de facto control.

Read More →
How France Sank Japan to Win Australia's $40 Billion Submarine Deal

It was a remarkable come-from-behind victory on one of the world's most lucrative defense deals.

Read More →
Alstom board opts for GE, but has to find room for French government

Revised deal preferred over German-Japanese bid, but depends on Alstom finding a way to bring the French government into the joint venture that will house France's latest nuclear technology.

Read More →
Siemens, Mistubishi raise their offer for Alstom

German-Japanese joint offer puts another €1.2 billion and Siemens' signalling business on the table, ahead of Monday deadline for Alstom's decision.

Read More →
GE to present new Alstom offer to French government

CEO Immelt reported to offer rail signalling business and joint venture solution for grids to soothe Gallic pride.

Read More →
293
295
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.